Pune: Trying to tie up pet dog, teen falls to death from third floor gallery

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl died after falling from the third floor of her flat at Ram Raje residential society in Kasarwadi on Thursday. She was trying to fasten the metal chain of her pet dog to the grills of the flat’s open gallery, police said.

The deceased was identified as Gayatri Sunil Pavtekar, a student of Class XI. According to police, the dog escaped from her hands and turned violent when she was trying to tie it up in the gallery.

Her parents told police that a frightened Gayatri tried climbing the window, but lost her balance and fell.

Her father Sunil Pavtekar said the incident happened all of a sudden and they did not have a chance to rescue her. “After dinner, we all went out for a walk in Kasarwadi. This was our daily routine. We left the dog home and when we returned after midnight, it was barking in an aggressive manner and running around inside the house. So I asked Gayatri to tie it up outside in the gallery. She took it to the gallery and we could hear her ordering the dog to calm down. But it wouldn’t listen. As it escaped from her hands, Gayatri got scared and tried climbing the window. But she lost her balance and fell. We couldn’t do anything,” he said.

He said when the family went out for a walk, Gayatri was in a cheerful mood.

“She even asked for an ice cream and we all had some,” he added.

Her uncle Pradeep said Gayatri was admired by everyone in the family, by her friends and even neighbours. “She was down-to-earth and obedient. She was fond of Bollywood, so we always thought she wanted to become an actor,” he said, adding that she was also good at studies and always scored good marks in school.

Pramod Shinde, a local teacher, said Gayatri was his student for some time. “She was good at academics and good-natured as well. She was good at all her subjects and polite,” he said.

Shrutika Phatak, one of her friends, said, “Her death has come as a shock for all of us… she was popular among all her friends for her ability to get along with everyone,” she said.

Gayatri’s funeral was held at Kasarwadi crematorium, where a large number of youngsters were present.

Inspector S Awtade of Bhosari police station said, “We have carried out a panchanama and have also spoken to the family. It seems to be a case of accidental death. The family said Gayatri was trying to tie up their pet dog to the gallery when she fell. We have accepted their version,” he said.

The Pavtekar family is well-known in Kasarwadi and nearby areas for their jewellery business.

