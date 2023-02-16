Truck rams into doctor couple’s car; woman dies, husband injured

A female doctor died, while her husband, also a medical practitioner, was left injured when a truck on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway crushed the car in which they were travelling in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police have identified the deceased as Dr Sonali Khaire (37), a resident of Shikrapur, while her husband as Dr Machhindra Khaire (42).

The accident occurred at Shikrapur on the highway.

The doctor couple was returning from a fuel pump, when the truck coming from the opposite direction allegedly rammed the car.

Police have booked the truck driver, Pavan Sathe (25) from Buldhana, on charges of negligent driving.