Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Truck overturns near Katraj viaduct in Pune, man who approached to help jumps off bridge seeing fire

The accident happened at the Katraj viaduct on the Bengaluru-Mumbai national highway at 3.30 am Tuesday.

The fire brigade control room received a call about the accident and a fire vehicle was dispatched from the Sinhagad fire station. (Photo: Pune Fire Brigade)

The Pune fire brigade Tuesday morning rescued the seriously injured driver of an overturned truck from the vehicle’s cabin. The accident happened at the Katraj viaduct, near Jambhulwadi, on the Bengaluru-Mumbai national highway at 3.30 am, said officials.

The fire brigade also rescued a motorist who witnessed the accident and initially approached the truck to rescue the driver. However, he jumped off the bridge fearing a blast after seeing a section of the truck on fire, the officials said.

The truck driver was rescued from the truck’s cabin. (Photo: Pune Fire Brigade)

As per information provided by the fire brigade, its control room received a call at 3.34 am about the accident and a fire vehicle was dispatched from the Sinhagad fire station.

“Recognising the seriousness of the incident, jawans Shivaji Mujumale and Shivaji Atole provided emotional support and skillfully used the spreader and cutter available with the team to free the driver. We then took him out with the help of a crane. Within 15 minutes, the injured driver was rescued and sent to a hospital,” fire officer Prabhakar Umratkar said.

Hearing cries for help from underneath the bridge, the fire brigade team rescued the eyewitness, who was yet to be identified.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 11:40:11 am
