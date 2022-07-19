Truck mows down father, daughter after duo falls off bike in Pune

A 35-year-old man and his 10-year-old daughter were killed after they were run over by a truck as their bike slipped on the Hadapsar Saswad Road Tuesday morning. The duo was heading towards the girl’s school.

The police identified the deceased as Nikhil Salunkhe (35) and his daughter Meenakshi (10). The incident took place around 7 am Tuesday when Nikhil was dropping Meenakshi to her school in Hadapsar.

Inspector Arvind Gokule, in-charge of Hadapsar police station, said, “Primary probe suggests that the father-daughter duo fell on the road after the bike slipped. A truck coming from behind mowed them down. The two succumbed to their injuries.”

The police have detained the driver of the truck Dilip Kumar Patel. Meenakshi was a student of Class V at a local school in Hadapsar, the police said.