Truck driver on the run for 10 months for ‘illegal transport of sand’ arrested

After a 10-month-long search, a man was arrested Thursday for allegedly transporting sand illegally in trucks. The accused, identified as Shekhar Vitthal Khaire (25), was caught on October 2 last year when revenue department officials, while conducting checks at Shevalwadi phata, seized several trucks for transporting sand illegally, police said. But Khaire and the other drivers managed to flee from the spot with the seized trucks.

An offence was lodged at the Hadapsar police station.

The Pune City Police Crime Branch started an investigation but had been unable to trace Khaire for the past 10 months.

However, they recently received a tip-off that Khaire was coming from Daund to Pune with the truck filled with sand.

So a Crime Branch team laid a trap and intercepted the truck at Shevalwadi on the Pune-Solapur Road at 2 pm on Thursday.

The police seized the truck from Khaire’s possession along with the sand it was filled with. Khaire was then handed over to Hadapsar police station for further investigation.

In a related development, at least four trucks that were seized by revenue department officials for illegally transporting sand were stolen from the premises of a government office in Queens Garden last month between 6.30 pm on July 9 and 11 am on July 10.

The police have lodged an FIR in this case at Koregaon Park police station.