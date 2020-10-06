Truck collides with over a dozen vehicles in Pune, one killed

The pillion rider, who got injured in the accident that occurredOfficials said that the accident also resulted in heavy traffic congestion on the busy road and teams from the traffic control branch were deployed to streamline the flow. at around 6.30 am near the Iskcon temple, under Sector 24 police station limits, is hopitalised, the police said.

In an accident involving over a dozen vehicles in Pune on Tuesday morning, one person was killed and at least eight others were injured after a multi-axle truck went on to collide with at least six four-wheelers and eight two-wheelers, police officials said.

The accident took place on the Katraj Dehu Road bypass of Pune near Navale Bridge around 10.30 am, when there was a heavy traffic flow. A biker was killed on the spot and eight persons were injured, and at least five of them were said to be in serious condition.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sarjerao Babar of Swargate Division of Pune City police said, “As per our preliminary information, the heavily loaded multi-axle truck went out of control of the driver because of a brake failure. It hit at least six four wheelers and eight two wheelers. One person has been killed on the spot and at least eight more have sustained injuries. Our teams from local police stations rushed to the spot after receiving information.”

