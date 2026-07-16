More trouble for Siya Goyal’s family, food safety watchdog halts business

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Trouble has mounted for the family of 20-year-old Siya Goyal, who is accused of murdering her 25-year-old fiance, Ketan Agarwal. Following an inspection, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked Siya’s family-owned grocery business to halt operations for allegedly violating norms of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. The family-owned business deals in spices and dry fruits.
The inspection on the company’s premises at Pune’s Gultekdi was carried out following a tip-off. “During the inspection, authorities seized 84 food samples, including turmeric powder, oil, and soybean chunks, weighing a total of 4,172 kg and valued at Rs 8.13 lakh,” said DV Bhogawade, Joint Commissioner of FDA, adding that the action was carried out as part of Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra campaign.
“The stock was confiscated due to failure to comply with mandatory provisions under the Food Safety and Standards regulations. In addition, since the required corrective measures were not implemented after previous instructions, the business has been issued a closure notice, requiring it to remain closed until further orders,” Bhogawade said.
Bhogawade told The Indian Express that they receive over 25-30 complaints daily, many of them anonymous. “However, we ensure each complaint is acted upon,” he said. The samples will be sent to the laboratory and based on the report, further actions will be taken, he said.
Siya Goyal made national headlines after the investigation into the death of Ketan Agarwal, her fiance and a 25-year-old Pune realtor, revealed that Siya and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary (22), allegedly pushed Ketan off the Lohagad Fort near Pune.
According to the police, the families of Siya and Ketan planned their wedding in February this year. They were engaged on February 19, and the wedding was scheduled for later this year.
Siya, police have found, was in a relationship with Chetan since October and did not want to marry Ketan. So she allegedly plotted his murder with her boyfriend, Chetan.