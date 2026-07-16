More trouble for Siya Goyal’s family, food safety watchdog halts business

Trouble has mounted for the family of 20-year-old Siya Goyal, who is accused of murdering her 25-year-old fiance, Ketan Agarwal. Following an inspection, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked Siya’s family-owned grocery business to halt operations for allegedly violating norms of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. The family-owned business deals in spices and dry fruits.

The inspection on the company’s premises at Pune’s Gultekdi was carried out following a tip-off. “During the inspection, authorities seized 84 food samples, including turmeric powder, oil, and soybean chunks, weighing a total of 4,172 kg and valued at Rs 8.13 lakh,” said DV Bhogawade, Joint Commissioner of FDA, adding that the action was carried out as part of Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra campaign.