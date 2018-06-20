Triple talaq case: Man throws petrol at estranged wife in Pune court premises

The man allegedly kept threatening the woman to withdraw the legal case (Representational) The man allegedly kept threatening the woman to withdraw the legal case (Representational)

A 26-year-old man allegedly threw petrol at his 22-year-old estranged wife on the premises of the family court in Shivajinagar on Tuesday afternoon. The woman had moved court against her husband after he gave her a triple talaq last year, said police. On Tuesday afternoon, both parties had come to the court to attend a hearing of the case. The accused threatened his wife to withdraw the case and then threw petrol at her, said police.

The couple had got married in May 2015. In February 2017, she received a legal notice from her husband, stating he had ended their relationship and was giving her a triple talaq. She had replied to the legal notice through her lawyer, saying she was not going to accept the triple talaq. The case was being heard at the family court.

“… He kept telling her to withdraw the case and even offered money. As my daughter refused to make any compromises, he asked her to meet him outside the court building. There, he threatened her to withdraw the case. After she refused to do so, he said he would not spare her and threw petrol on her. Fortunately, some lawyers and policemen caught hold of him and stopped him from doing anything further,” said the woman’s father.

Later, an offence was registered at the Shivajinagar police station against the accused, based on the complaint filed by the woman. In March 2017, the woman had lodged a complaint against her husband and seven others, accusing them of mental and physical harassment.

