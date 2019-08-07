Trip cut short, trekkers recall Kashmir experience: ‘Mobile networks off by 2 am, curfew by 4.30 am’

Neeta Godambe and 19 other trekkers from Pune, who travelled to Srinagar on August 2, were looking forward to spending a few days admiring nature and its resplendent beauty in the Valley. But the group, comprising 12 women and eight men, not only had to cancel its planned trek to Tarsar Marsar, but it also faced some challenging conditions before finally coming back to Pune on Monday night.

Advertising

“We landed in Srinagar on August 2 and as per our original plan, we left immediately for Pahalgam. But we were stopped at a check post, where we were informed that all treks have been cancelled and trekkers advised to go back,” she said.

By then, the security advisory asking tourists to leave the state at the earliest was already out.

The group returned to Srinagar where Godambe and the others managed to get rooms, with help from their taxi driver, at a hotel near Lal Chowk.

Advertising

Early next day morning, the group started again for Pahalgam, from where they planned to move to their base camp in the village of Aru. The journey was uneventful till they reached another check post before the tourist town, where they were informed of the blockade and advised to turn back. “It was surprising as the check post where we were stopped the day before wore a deserted look. At every road side tea stall, locals asked us how we had managed to get so far,” said Godambe.

By then, the tourists’ group had started getting frantic calls from friends and family members back home in Pune, who were asking them to come back. “But life seemed to be normal on the roads, we did not see a sudden increase in terms of police or Army presence. Our biggest concern was finding accommodation and preponing our tickets,” she said.

As per their original plan, the group was going to spend a few nights on a houseboat in Srinagar before flying out. “We called up the houseboat owner and requested him to accommodate us for the night, so that we could make plans and fly out early… he readily agreed,” she said.

On their return journey, they saw the considerable presence of security forces on the streets.

The group finalised their flights for the return journey on Monday, but the trip from the houseboat to the airport was the toughest, said Godambe. “To begin with, it was only due to the good offices of the houseboat owners that we managed to get taxis to take us to the airport. The mobile networks were off since 2 am on Monday and the curfew was imposed by 4.30 am,” she says.

While the group was about 8 km from the airport, it was stopped by personnel from state police, who ordered Godambe and the others to go back. “We told them that we were tourists and were going back home, but the officers refused to believe us. It was after much persuasion from our side that we were allowed to get on with our journey,” she said.

Once the group managed to reach the airport, the airline staff did their best to comfort the tourists, all of whom were, by then, in a hurry to leave. “When the news about the government’s decision (to dilute the special status to Jammu and Kashmir guaranteed under Article 370) reached, the face of all the local staff fell, but they carried on with their work,” she said.

Godambe praised the local residents of Kashmir who went out of their way to help the stranded tourists. But, she added, “The official handling of the situation could have been better… the tourists were given little time to fly out,” she said.

When asked if she would consider going back to the valley, Godambe said her team members were already asking her to plan another trip.