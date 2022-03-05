Tributes paid to Pt Bhimsen Joshi at Pune film festival

RICH TRIBUTES were paid to classical music vocalist Pandit Bhimsen Joshi as the 20th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) got underway at the Balgandharva Rangamandir here.

“Bharatratna Bhimsen Joshi was the only maestro, who showed voice to the world. When he used to sing, voice was a tangible material form that could not only be heard but also be seen,” said Javed Akhtar, acclaimed poet, lyricist, screenplay writer and social activist, of the maestro who died in 2011.

Along with Akhtar, Pandit Satyasheel Deshpande, classical singer, Dr Jabbar Patel, veteran filmmaker and festival director of PIFF, Meghraj Raje Bhosale, president, Akhil Bharatiya Chitrapat Mahamandal, Ravi Gupta, secretary, Pune Film Foundation, Satish Alekar, trustee, Pune film Foundation, Samar Nakhate, creative director of PIFF and Abhijeet Randive, member, selection committee of PIFF, were present on the occasion.

The 20th PIFF, being organised jointly by the Pune Film Foundation and the government of Maharashtra between March 3 and 10, is being held on the theme of birth centenary years of three great artistes – Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, filmmaker Satyajit Ray, and poet and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi. Akhtar further praised Pune as the “city of intellect and art” and said PIFF is one of the very few film festivals that focuses on showing independent world cinema.