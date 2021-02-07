Tribute to the legend: Pt Bhimsen Joshi remembered between the notes, talks

In the second session of the musical program, Abhivadan, organised on the occasion of Bharat Ratna Pt Bhimsen Joshi’s birth centenary celebrations by the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal on Sunday, veterans from the field of literature, film and arts presented a diverse viewpoint on Panditji’s musical life and maintained how all the arts are connected to each other.

Prominent personalities from outside the field of music, including, senior director Dr Jabbar Patel, veteran writer Sadanand More and Panditji’s son and renowned artiste, Jayant Joshi, recalled the musical legend during an interaction with writer, director and lyricist Shrirang Godbole.

More said, “Literature, Abhangas and folk and classical music can be associated with Pt Bhimsen Joshi’s singing. In different genres of music, there is always an exchange of notes which has not been studied properly till date. For instance, Balgandharva was known for drama music, but in his later days, he used to sing a lot of Abhangas. It was Balgandharva who first sang Abhangas in a classical manner. Panditji continued the same legacy and gave it a detailed form through Abhangvani.”

Speaking on the connection between cinema, Panditji’s singing and his body language, Patel said, “Whenever I saw Panditji singing, I felt that he had a great longing as if he wanted to achieve something. His inner feelings were revealed through his body language. There was so much aggression in his songs. They are used as the background score in my films. Once former Chief Minister Vasant Patil had asked me to make a documentary on those who made Maharashtra famous and I got a chance to make a documentary on Panditji. I remember Panditji said once, ‘riaz is riaz and concert is concert. We should not do riaz at a concert’. This applies to all arts.”

Joshi said, “Music is a self-contained art and one can only sing when one is immersed in it. Once you perform on stage, there is no room for improvement as you have to be perfect. Every day, bright songs would be played at our house and it was music that enabled my thoughts. My father had found his goal in life at the age of 9 and held on to it unlike me who liked different things at different stages. He used to say that the body is the instrument of the song and he took care of it that way. His songs were very practical.”

Pt Ajoy Chakraborty started with the bandish, He Kartar Puri Karo Mann Ki Iccha, in the honour of Pt Joshi. He then went on to sing various ragas. Joshi also performed at the event.