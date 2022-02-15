Tribute concert for Pandit Bhimsen Joshi recalls his connect with Lata

Written by SWARALI JOSHIRAO

“A lot of legendary musicians have left us — Pt Birju Maharaj and Lata Mangeshkar. This vaccuum can’t be filled, but we can feel the presence of the doyens through the art they have left behind. It’s like a dare to come on stage at my age. This is my tribute to Panditji,” said Prabha Atre, 89. Her performance was a part of Abhivadan, which marks Pt Bhimsen Joshi’s birth anniversary, and concluded on February 13 at Sawai Gandharwa Smarak Hall.

Organised by Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal, the finale was originally scheduled for February 6 but was postponed due to the death of Lata Mangeshkar. The event featured Pt. Joshi’s disciple and famous Kirana Gharana classical singer Anand Bhate, whose performance included a rendition of Baje Re Muraliya Baje, which was originally sung by Mangeshkar and Pt Joshi. “It is my fortune that I could learn classical music from Pt Joshi. I remember that, when his health deteriorated in 2010 and my performance was scheduled in Sawai Gandharwa, I visited him in the morning to take his blessings. He said that, if it were possible, he would attend my performance. To my astonishment, he came and I can’t forget that day. That was a kind of strong bond we shared as a guru and shishya,” he said.

Pt Joshi’s son, disciple and Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal’s executive president Shrinivas Joshi said, “Sawai Gandharwa is a big event that could not happen due to Covid norms. But this was Pt Joshi’s birth century year and that’s why we planned this special event in which we invited artists who evoke the legacy of Kirana Gharana and even the up and coming talent.”

He added, “On the recent loss of India’s nightingale, I remember something Panditji used to always share. Everyone knows about their bond and music but this memory is special. In those days, even artists used to travel in local trains. So, Panditji and Lata didi shared a common interest of reading Marathi detective stories while travelling. They used to exchange those books too.”