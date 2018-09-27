Tribal woman molested, stripped; husband beaten up in Ahmednagar district

The woman was molested when she tried to intervene in her husband’s assault. (Representational Image) The woman was molested when she tried to intervene in her husband’s assault. (Representational Image)

A 35-year-old tribal woman was allegedly stripped, molested and beaten up along with her husband by four people after a few goats owned by the couple strayed into a farm belonging to one of the accused in Shrogonda tehsil of Ahmednagar district.

No arrest has been made in connection with the incident that took place on September 12. An FIR was lodged under relevant IPC sections and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on September 15.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sudarshan Mundhe said, “After the offence was registered on September 15 and till the time accused got an ad interim anticipatory bail, they were on the run.” A purported video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

The couple and their children were herding goats when some of them strayed into the farm owned by main accused Jaisingh Wagajkar. Wagajkar, along with his two family members, allegedly assaulted the woman’s husband and molested the woman when she tried to intervene. A worker on the farm is among the four booked by the police in the case.

