Tribal dept to start centralised kitchen, scheme raises questions of logistics

Written by Sameer Manekar

In order to ensure supply of hygienic food to the ashram shalas (residential school for tribal students), the state government has decided to run centralised kitchens. The scheme will be applicable to the ashram shalas in Nandurbar, Palghar and Ghodegaon taluka in the Pune district.

Approved by the Project Appraisal Committee in May 2018, the “3 centralized Kitchens for Ashram Schools” scheme was allotted Rs 1,200 lakh for its implementation. Tata Trust and Akshay Patra are already running central kitchens in Nashik and Palghar.

Ayush Prasad, project officer of Ghodegaon Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP), said: “As of now, there have been no serious complaints regarding food. The state government is looking forward to implement mechanisation of food preparation to increase the nutritional value of food. The centralised kitchen is very important to standardise cooking of food, to free the headmaster and warden from the responsibility, so that they can focus on academics and integrated development activities.”

Talking about the deficiency in the quality of food, Madan Patwe, a student activist from Akole taluka in Ahmednagar district, said: “There are a lot of issues with the food that we get. There is timing issue in delivery of the food. So, students have to keep waiting. The quality of food prepared and given is not good. When we complain to the headmasters, they brush off the responsibility, since the food is no longer prepared in the school.”

Patwe also talked about the issue of transportation in remote villages, especially during rainy season. “Palghar falls in the Konkan region, which gets a lot of rainfall. In some areas, there is no road access, and in some areas it is just impossible to reach. How is it possible to provide food in such areas, where you just cannot reach. Earlier, the department would supply enough food and grains in the month of April that would last them for the next seven to eight months. But this scheme fails to take such situations in consideration,” said Patwe.