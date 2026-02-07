Triangular fight likely as NCP awaits decision of senior leaders on PMC mayor, deputy mayor elections

The NCP has 27 elected corporators in PMC, while the single largest party is the BJP with 119 seats (File photo

With no clarity from the state leadership, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is awaiting the decision on whether to contest the election for mayor and deputy mayor in the civic body, scheduled on February 9.

“The NCP has filed nominations for the post of mayor and deputy mayor in PMC as it is the second largest party in the newly elected body,” said Nilesh Nikam, leader of NCP in PMC.

The NCP has 27 elected corporators in PMC, while the single largest party is the BJP with 119 seats. The Congress has won 15 seats, NCP(SP) has won three seats, and Shiv Sena(UBT) has won one seat.