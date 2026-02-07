Triangular fight likely as NCP awaits decision of senior leaders on PMC mayor, deputy mayor elections

However, the NCP has filed nominations at the last minute, with Sheetal Sawant as the candidate for the mayoral post and Dattatraya Bahirat for the post of deputy mayor.

Feb 7, 2026
The NCP has 27 elected corporators in PMC, while the single largest party is the BJP with 119 seats
With no clarity from the state leadership, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is awaiting the decision on whether to contest the election for mayor and deputy mayor in the civic body, scheduled on February 9.

“The NCP has filed nominations for the post of mayor and deputy mayor in PMC as it is the second largest party in the newly elected body,” said Nilesh Nikam, leader of NCP in PMC.

The NCP has 27 elected corporators in PMC, while the single largest party is the BJP with 119 seats. The Congress has won 15 seats, NCP(SP) has won three seats, and Shiv Sena(UBT) has won one seat.

The nominations were filed at the last minute with Sheetal Sawant as the candidate for the mayoral post and Dattatraya Bahirat for the post of deputy mayor. Earlier, the NCP had decided not to field its candidate, saying the party had a very small number of corporators in the elected body and was also still mourning the death of party chief Ajit Pawar.

Nikam said that the party’s civic body unit will wait until February 9, which is also the last day of withdrawing nomination, for the decision of senior leaders.

The BJP has fielded three term corporator Manjusha Nagpure for the post of mayor and Prashuram Wadekar for the post of deputy mayor.

Due to the uncertainty of the NCP, the Congress has fielded Ashwini Landge and Sahil Kedari for the mayor’s and deputy mayor’s posts, respectively, making it a triangular fight and stopping the BJP from having a free run in the election.

The PMC has appointed District Collector Jintendra Dudi as the Returning Officer for the election.

