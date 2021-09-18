Adar Poonawalla: Trials of Covid-19 vaccine for children running smoothly, review by year-end

Adar Poonawalla, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India (SII) who was recently included in 100 most influential global personalities’ list put out by Time Magazine, said the Covovax vaccine trials for children were running smoothly and hinted that the jabs may be out by January-February 2022 if all goes well.

“Several volunteers have been given the shots and the trial is running smoothly. A review will be taken by the end of the year,” he said while responding to a query from The Indian Express at a media conference held on Friday.

Also Read | SII to ramp up Covishield production to 200 million doses monthly from October

He added, “3-4 months is the minimum period that we would need to ascertain how safe and well accepted the vaccine is. We are going phase-wise and children below the age of 12 are also being included in the trial. All parents would want their children to be protected. We are confident that we could see Covovax being recommended by January-February next year. However, that will only happen after the DCGI thinks that it is appropriate to do so.”

The SII chief said that the silver lining was that the virus was not affecting children as badly as it hits adults.

Last year, American vaccine maker Novovax Inc had announced a license agreement with the Serum Institute of India for the development and commercialization of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 or Covovax in low-and-middle-income countries, including India.

This vaccine is the fourth one to undergo clinical trials in the country. The aim is to check the safety and immune response of Covovax in the 2-17 years age bracket. A total of 920 participants will be included in the trial across 10 sites of which two are in Pune.

Regarding Sputnik Lite where SII has agreed to manufacture the Russian Direct Investment Fund’s vaccine, Poonawalla said that they will start commercial manufacturing once it is licensed in India.

“At this stage, we are exchanging quality batches with the Gamaleya research institute and sending it for their approval to check whether it complies to the standard quality of partners they have engaged with. It is unlikely that the Sputnik Lite vaccine will be produced by SII before December or January,” Poonawalla said.