Trial run successful, Pune Metro passes first test with flying colours

Pune Metro completed its first trial train run in the city successfully on an elevated route in Pimpri on Friday.

“On this historic day, the train drew its power from the overhead electric cable and ran on track. This is indeed a great day for the Pune Metro project, which achieved this rare feat in record 30 months’ time. This was possible… because Pune Metro completed the foundation work, pillar work… track-laying, setting up electric poles, fixing overhead cables and commissioning of Metro trains in a scheduled and systematic manner,” said Brijesh Dixit, chairman and managing director of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro), the agency in charge of the Pune Metro project.

Metro officials said the train ran between Sant Tukaram Nagar and Nashik and back to the PCMC headquarters in Pimpri. “The Metro train did a trial run for a 2.4-km stretch. The trial run took place for about 30 minutes at 3 pm,” said Maha-Metro spokesperson Hemant Sonawane.

A few days ago, Maha-Metro had received two trains, with three coaches each, from Nagpur for the trial run. They were inducted and placed on the tracks.

The process to carry out the trial run had started on December 31. Sonawane said for 10 days, the train was being pulled by a shunting engine during the trial run process. “But on Friday, the train ran without the help of the shunting engine. It ran on its own,” he said.

The trial run also tested the complete synchronisation of various elements involved in the operation. “This rare feat was possible due to tremendous support from Pune residents and all the government authorities,” said Dixit.

Pune Metro has already approached the Research Design and Standardisation Organisation (RDSO), Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) and the Railway Board for obtaining various statutory permissions required for train operations. Officials of the board and these agencies are also expected to inspect the preparations before granting the requisite permissions. “It is only after getting permissions from RDSO, CMRS and Railway Board that Pune Metro will be able to run commercial services…,” said a Pune Metro official.

