Trial begins in Ketan Agarwal murder case

Trial in the Ketan Agarwal murder case began at Wadgaon Maval court in Pune district on Saturday.

Ujjwal Nikam, a senior lawyer and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), who has been appointed as special public prosecutor in this case, was present in the court. All three accused Siya Goyal (20), Chetan Chaudhary (22) and Ritesh Hange (22), lodged in Yerwada jail, were also brought before the court.

Nikam said, “We requested the court to initiate the procedure to frame charges against the three accused persons. Court has allowed us to submit a list of documents pertaining to the evidence gathered against the three accused, on which the prosecution would be relying,” Nikam said.