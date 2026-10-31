Trial begins in Ketan Agarwal murder case

Trial in the Ketan Agarwal murder case began at Wadgaon Maval court in Pune district on Saturday.
Ujjwal Nikam, a senior lawyer and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), who has been appointed as special public prosecutor in this case, was present in the court. All three accused Siya Goyal (20), Chetan Chaudhary (22) and Ritesh Hange (22), lodged in Yerwada jail, were also brought before the court.
Nikam said, “We requested the court to initiate the procedure to frame charges against the three accused persons. Court has allowed us to submit a list of documents pertaining to the evidence gathered against the three accused, on which the prosecution would be relying,” Nikam said.
Meanwhile, lawyers representing Siya and Chetan filed applications seeking bail and claimed there was no evidence against them. Siya’s counsel also submitted an application seeking her discharge from this case.
Nikam told the court these applications filed by defence lawyers cannot be heard till the prosecution submits its case and the list of evidence. Court would hear the prosecution arguments and the applications filed by the accused during the next hearing scheduled on November 17.
There was no lawyer in court on behalf of the third accused Ritesh Hange (22) on Saturday. Court asked Ritesh to hire an advocate lawyer, or else a legal aid lawyer would be appointed for him, during the next hearing.
Nikam told media persons that the three accused showed no remorse when they were produced before the court.
Resident of Lodha Belmondo township in Gahunje, the 25 year old Ketan was son of a businessman Vishal Agarwal. According to the police, Ketan’s fiancée Siya did not want to marry him. She allegedly conspired with her lover Chetan and his friend Ritesh to kill Ketan. Then, on June 18, 2026, Siya and Chetan allegedly murdered Ketan by pushing him down into a cliff on the Lohagad Fort in Pune district, police said.