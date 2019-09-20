Tri-Services commanders’ meet focuses on ‘Network Centric Warfare’

The annual Tri-Services Commanders Conference underway in Jaisalmer is focusing on joint planning and execution of ‘Network Centric Warfare’ scenarios. The three-day conference, which ends on Friday, is being hosted by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Pune-headquartered Southern Command, Lt Gen SK Saini.

The conference is conducted annually to strengthen the jointness and synergy among the three service commands of the Army, Navy and Air Force to undertake operations as well as humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions in the region.

Network centric warfare denotes effective use of information technology and computer networking of various force elements. The Indian Army, Navy and Air Force have in the recent past stressed on network centric warfare to deal with myriad security threats.

A press statement from the Army said, “Some of the major highlights of the Tri-Services Commanders Conference were the deliberations on joint planning and execution in a network centric warfare scenario along with joint training and exploitation of newly inducted weapon systems for enhancing their operational capability. Pertinent issues relating to coastal security, security of our island territories and vital installations in Southern and South Western region were also discussed and streamlined. The aspect of interoperability and sharing of intelligence between various commands of the Southern region were also deliberated upon during the conference.”

The Southern Command of the Army covers approximately 41 per cent of the Indian landmass and is deployed in more than 11 states and four union territories in southern and western India. The area includes all the three Naval Commands, two Air Force Commands and the Andaman and Nicobar Command.