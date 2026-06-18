24-yr-old dies after falling into valley at Lohagad Fort

Ketan went to Lohagad Fort in Malavali, near Lonavala in Pune district, for a trek with his friend. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A 24-year-old man died on Thursday after he fell into a 350-feet-deep valley while visiting Lohagad Fort with his friends.

Police identified the deceased as Ketan Vishal Agarwal, a resident of Lodha Belmondo in Gahunje.

According to the police, Ketan, whose father is a businessman, went to Lohagad Fort in Malavali, near Lonavala in Pune district, for a trek with his friend. Around 10 am, he slipped into a valley.

After receiving information, the Pune rural police rushed to the spot along with local residents and rescue teams of Shivadrug Mitra and Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval.

After they managed to lift Ketan’s body from the valley, he was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.