Trees collapse; old building partially caves in

AS MANY AS 26 incidents of tree collapse were reported from various parts of Pune on Sunday and Monday as heavy showers continued to lash the city.

Two cars were also damaged in these incidents though no casualties were reported as Pune fire brigade cleared uprooted trees from the roads to streamline vehicular flow.

On Monday evening, a part of old Wada — cluster of houses — in Somwar Peth caved in, following incessant rains. No casualties were reported as occupants had already moved to safer parts of the building. The day recorded 16 instances of large trees collapsing from areas such as Narhe, Koregaon Park, Bavdhan, Kothrud, Sahakarnagar, Karvenagar, Sadashiv Peth, Erandawana and Rasta Peth. Again, no casualties were reported in these incidents.

Between 7am and 9pm on Sunday, 10 incidents of tree collapse were reported in addition to several more cases of tree branches falling after heavy showers.

These incidents were reported from Siddharth Nagar in Dhanori, Ambedkar Nagar in Aundh, Bhavani Peth, Hadapsar, Tejas Nagar in Kothrud, Sassoon Colony in Somwar Peth, Abhimanshree Society in Pashan, Inamke Mala in Ghorpade Peth and Dattawafi Kaman.

Fire Brigade officials said two cars parked on the road at Abhimanshree Society in Pashan were heavily damaged after large trees were uprooted and fell on them. A team from Pashan fire station cleared the trees.

Earlier, on Friday and Saturday, 13 and 20 trees had collapsed across the city respectively following heavy rains. No casualties were reported in those incidents.