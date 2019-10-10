Pune: Tree crushes PMPML recovery vehicle, driver dies of injuries

As heavy rain lashed Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad on Wednesday evening, the driver of a recovery vehicle of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), which was attending to a bus breakdown on Tilak Road, died after a tree collapsed on the van.

“The PMPML recovery vehicle was attending to a broken down bus on Tilak Road around 7 pm. The driver of the bus parked the vehicle on the side of the road and the mechanic got down to attend to the broken-down bus. It started to rain very heavily and it was also very windy. A tree fell on the vehicle, crushing the driver’s cabin and trapping him inside,” said PMPML public relations officer Subhash Gaikwad.

At 10.20 pm, the driver, identified as Vijay Navghane, was taken out of the crushed cabin and rushed to a hospital. “He sustained multiple critical injuries and succumbed later,” said a police officer.

It started raining very heavily in Pune after 5.30 pm on Wednesday, and continued raining till about 9 pm. The total rainfall recorded was 20.9 mm. The rain brought traffic to a complete halt in several places and led to waterlogging of roads. At least 50 instances of tree collapse were reported from areas like Kothrud, Karve Nagar, Erandwane, Deccan, Tilak Road, Sahakarnagar and Sinhagad Road, among others.

Traffic police officials said many arterial roads in the city witnessed heavy jams.

According to officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, similar thunderstorm accompanied by lightning will continue over the city and neighbouring areas till Friday. The monsoon is expected to withdraw from parts of Maharashtra after October 15.