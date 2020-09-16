Treatment of asymptomatic Covid patients not covered under MJPJAY: Pune Divisional Commissioner

The scheme, launched in 2012, provides a cover of Rs 1.5 lakh to all ration-card holding residents of the state. (Representational)

Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients being treated at private hospitals, or those who have bought home treatment packages, are not eligible for claiming insurance benefits under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY). These patients (asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic) will not enjoy benefits of the ‘cashless insurance scheme’ even if they are admitted to hospitals which are empanelled under the scheme, said Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao on Tuesday.

The scheme, launched in 2012, provides a cover of Rs 1.5 lakh to all ration-card holding residents of the state. In May this year, when the pandemic started spreading in the state, the Health department had announced that treatment of Covid-19 will be included under MJPJAY if the patient gets admitted to an empanelled hospital.

Until mid-June, all individuals with Covid-19 infection in Pune were admitted to a hospital for treatment, irrespective of whether they were symptomatic or asymptomatic. It was only after the caseload in Pune rose, causing a shortage of hospital beds, that the district administration announced ‘home isolation’ guidelines for asymptomatic patients.

Rao said that as per the state government norms, the administration can’t provide ‘cashless insurance’ benefit to asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients if they get admitted to empanelled private hospital.

“As per extant rules of the state government, MJPJAY does not cover the treatment of asymptomatic patients at private hospitals. Also, those buying home treatment packages from private hospitals will also not be able to claim any benefit under the scheme. We will seek further information on this but at the moment, the rules do not cover these treatments,” said Rao.

He said such patients can avail benefits of the initiatives launched by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.