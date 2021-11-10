Transport strike: Government allows private buses to operate from MSRTC bus stations in Pune

In a rare sight, private buses could be seen plying from MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) bus stations in Pune’s Shivajinagar, Swargate and Pimpri on Wednesday. Usually, state transport officials seek bans and punitive actions against private bus operators, blaming the latter for financial woes of the MSRTC.

Notably, the home department has granted special permission to private operators, school buses and goods carriers to ply from four prominent government bus stations in Pune in view of the ongoing strike by MSRTC workers.

Regional Transport Officer Sanjay Sasane said that the decision has been taken in order to provide relief to citizens. “The fares are being charged as per the rates of the state transport corporation,” he added. RTO officials and police were monitoring the situation to ensure that private players do not overcharge passengers.

Officials said that 20 buses were being operated every hour from Swargate bus station to Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Karad and Belgaum. Similarly, buses to Akola, Jalna, Ravet and other destinations in Vidarbha and Marathwada were starting from Shivajinagar.

Buses to Dadar, Borivali and Kandivali in Mumbai could be availed from Pune station. From Pimpri station, private buses were being operated to Ratnagiri, Dapoli, Khed and Mahad, among other places.

Sasane said that the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has also been asked to operate buses to rural parts of the district until the strike is lifted.

Kiran Desai of Pune Bus and Car Owners’ Association said the union has decided to operate buses as per the government’s request to reduce the inconvenience caused to the public. “We won’t generate any profits from this operation as the MSRTC fares are low. However, we are doing this to reduce the problems of common citizens,” Desai said.

MSRTC buses have gone off roads from Monday midnight (the intervening night of November 7 and 8) owing to the strike called by workers’ union. Over 2,600 bus trips conducted daily from four stations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad were cancelled since then, leading to heavy losses for the troubled transport body. MSRTC workers’ union is demanding a merger of the cash-strapped company with the state government so that the staffers can get emoluments equivalent to that of state government employees.