Transport sector key cause of PM2.5, carbon monoxide emissions in Pune: Report

As part of improving the air quality in Pune, city-based Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has formulated a gridded emission inventory for Pune district that identifies key sources of air pollution and their contributions.

According to the Emission Inventory Report presented by the ARAI during a press conference on Monday, the transport sector contributes up to 20 per cent of the emission load of PM 2.5, which is one of the important air pollutants. It is closely followed by road dust (19%) and industries (19 %). Agricultural waste (10 %), construction and allied sectors (12 %), residential and open waste burning (6 % each) and diesel gen-sets (4 %) are also the causes of PM 2.5 emissions in Pune.

ARAI, in its report, has identified the sources of each of the pollutants in Pune district, spread across 15,643 sq km. There are five key pollutants – PM2.5, PM10, carbon monoxide (CO), sulphur dioxide (SO2) and oxides of nitrogen (NOX). The entire district was divided into 2 km x2 km grids to formulate the inventory.

The transport sector contributes up to 61% of the emission load of carbon monoxide, said the inventory. The other areas that cause CO pollution are industry (18%), residential areas (8 %) and agricultural waste burning (5 %). Pollution due to PM10 comes from road dust (35 %), construction and allied sectors (23 %), industry (14 %), transport (10 %), agricultural waste burning (6 %), residential areas (4%). The major contributors for sulphur dioxide pollution are industry (84 %), diesel gen-sets (6 %) and while those for NOX (Oxides of Nitrogen) are transport (71 %), diesel gen-sets (15 %) and industry (11 %).

High resolution satellite images and GIS tools were utilised to identify the sources of air pollution, said Moqtik Bawase, general manager, ARA I.

The field data was generated by a team of about 30 members. Secondary data provided by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) were also included in the analysis. The emission inventory database will serve as a foundation for further air quality modelling analysis to assess control policies and transform them into an actionable plan for the stakeholders.

A A Deshpande, senior deputy director of the ARAI, told reporters that there was a growing inclination towards e-mobility in Pune and it can be seen through the rising number of such two-wheelers and buses.

ARAI working on E20 technology

Senior deputy director of the ARAI Dr S S Thipse, during the press conference, outlined the efforts taken by ARAI to combat air pollution. “ARAI is working on E20, that is a 20 per cent blend of Ethanol and Gasoline (petrol), and the benefits of its technology is lower emission and lower pollution and promotion of bio-fuel, which will benefit the agricultural sector in India,” Thipse said.

Promoting use of hydrogen in Indian vehicles

“Hydrogen is the cleanest fuel as it does not contain carbon and is being promoted as a fuel for both IC Engines and fuel cell vehicles. The National Hydrogen Mission Plan, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to create infrastructure and promotes the use of hydrogen in Indian vehicles,” Thipse said.

The emission inventory for baseline year 2021 has been developed using scientific tools and techniques and with due consideration to quality assurance and control aspects.

The project for Developing Emission Inventory for Pune District was undertaken under the Clean Air Project (CAP) India, which is linked to the ‘National Clean Air Programme’ for better air quality in 132 non-attainment cities.

The CAP India is assisting MPCB and PMC for implementing an action plan for air quality management effectively, and the Pune project component is executed by ARAI.

The study was reviewed by Professor Mukesh Sharma of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Kanpur and Dr Sachin Ghude of Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune.

The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) has funded five million Swiss Francs for the entire project from 2019-2023.