2 transgender persons arrested under Black Magic Act for performing rituals at Pune crematorium

The police have recently arrested two transgender persons for allegedly performing certain ‘rituals’ at a crematorium in Pune.

The accused have been identified as Lakshmi and Manoj, who are residents of Mumbai and Pune, respectively.

The police said the security guard at the Vaikunth Crematorium in the city informed them that two persons were performing a “black magic-like ritual” near a burning corpse in the early hours of Thursday.

Soon, a team from Vishrambag police station reached the spot and nabbed the two persons.

A probe revealed that the mother of one of the arrested persons was suffering from cancer and they were purportedly performing a ritual believing that it will cure the patient by transferring the disease to some other person.

The duo had arranged a cock, black dolls, lemons, and photographs of some persons, among other items, for the ritual.

The police arrested the duo under sections of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

Advertisement

“A court remanded the duo in magisterial custody. They are currently lodged in Yerawada jail,” said senior police inspector Sunil Mane.