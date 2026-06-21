Why renting a home remains a struggle for transgender residents in Pune

Written by Shrijita Acharyya

For most people searching for rented accommodation, the primary considerations are location, cost, and facilities. For many transgender people in Pune, the first problem is much more basic: ‘Is there anyone who will rent to me?’ Conversations with transgender people reveal that they are subject to rejection, exclusion, financial pressure, and discrimination on the part of landlords and housing societies.

Manasvi Goilkar, a transgender activist and a transgender woman, believes that the struggle stems from deeply rooted stereotypes. “People still think transgender people are involved only in begging or sex work,” she said. “And that needs to change.”

She states that even highly educated people in their community still face difficulties in finding jobs and housing. Tenants are often judged by their looks and asked personal, inappropriate questions that would not be asked of other tenants.

She remembers being asked personal and inappropriate questions by prospective landlords, including whether she had undergone gender-affirming surgery. She explains that these questions are not even relevant to an apartment agreement. Even after securing accommodation, acceptance remains uncertain.

“Initially, it may not be a problem, but later objections start coming from the housing society,” she said. She talks about social isolation as she is left out of community programs in the housing society. “I am not called for any functions in society due to my gender identity,” she claims.

Transgender woman Amruta Dube, a programme associate at Param Nishchay Foundation, has been searching for a house for nearly a year due to changes in her workplace. She recalls how her previous landlord had asked her not to reveal her real gender identity. Although she was eventually accepted, it was because she was an educated and responsible tenant.

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“There is acceptance, but it is conditional,” she said. “You have to keep proving that you deserve to be there which the others don’t have to.” She also highlights that public awareness is increasing, but no proper action has yet been taken.

Higher rent for transgender people

Chandra, a transgender woman employed by the Pune Municipal Corporation, pointed out yet another issue being faced by several transgender people, which is high rental prices charged by the landlords. According to her and Amruta as well, transgender people are usually demanded higher rents compared to what other people pay for renting similar properties.

“In many cases, the rent is at least Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 more than what others are paying,” she says. She explains that this adds yet another financial burden on their lives, who are already facing discrimination both at work and while seeking housing.

Problems like this are not only faced by transgender women. Reyansh, a transgender man, transgender activist and businessman, describes the rental process as ‘very difficult’, especially when identity documents do not match a person’s gender presentation. “People become suspicious when documents look different,” he says.

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Reyansh claims that the majority of landlords in the central part of the city refused to rent houses to the transgender community, as he has faced this issue himself, where he was forced to travel to far-off locations, and the travel costs ended up being added to his expenses for no reason.

He also notes that most paying guest facilities are classified as male or female and explains that his friend, who was trying to find accommodation, was denied admission to a PG. “Most PGs don’t know where to place transgender people, so they simply refuse.”

As Pune continues to grow as a centre for education and employment, many transgender residents believe true inclusion will come when renting a home no longer requires explaining, justifying, or hiding who they are.