‘We are not a diagnosis’: Pune Trans community voices strong opposition to Amendment Act

The Transgender community in Pune came down heavily against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026, on March 31. The community voiced its opposition to the Act at a press conference at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Samajik Nyay Bhavan and at a protest outside the District Collector’s office on the occasion of the International Transgender Visibility Day. Pune’s Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare Vishal Londhe was also a speaker at the press conference.

Activists Shameeba Patil, Disha Pinky Sheikh, Prem Jabade, Manasvi Golikar, and others criticised the changes the Act made to define transpersons. Unlike the 2019 Act which allowed for self-identification of gender, the new amendment recognises only people with specific cultural identities (kinner, hijra, aravani, jogta, eunuch) or persons born with specific congenital biological variations as transgender.

In a fiery speech Patil said, “The President has given her assent to the bill making it an act. Should we consider this day as Transgender Visibility day or a Black Day?” “Someone removing my clothes and checking if I am actually transgender or not is a violation of privacy,” added Patil, referring to a new medical board check that has been made compulsory for issuance of transgender identity cards.

Trinay, another speaker at the press conference, said, “I am a transman. Should I be forced to follow hijra or kinnar parampara? I don’t want to follow it. Do I not have rights then? There are so many important issues like the LPG crisis due to war, and this is what the government is focused on doing.”

Assistant Commissioner Londhe offered his support to the transgender community and said, “As a government officer, I am with you (transgender community). And I will try to take your points to the appropriate government authorities.”

Members of the National Council for Transgender Persons, a government-appointed statutory body, have previously said that they were not consulted before this bill was drafted.

Protest at District Collectorate

Slogans of “We are not a diagnosis” were raised as protestors gathered at the District Collector’s Office in Pune against the Act. The gathering included members of the transgender community as well as activists and supporters.

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Pritee, founder of the Rainbowroots Foundation, said “In the 2019 Act, under section 4 (2), medical check up of any kind was not mandatory to prove one’s identity, but in the 2026 Act it is a compulsory step. It is history being repeated. The government has always marginalised the transgender community and does not give it enough recognition especially when it comes to education and jobs.”

Amrita Dubey, a transgender woman stated, “Until now, I could self-declare my identity, but now I have to go to a doctor. It is a democracy, the government cannot decide if we are trans or not.”

Another protester stated, “The reason to come to a protest is to display our heartbreak and anger, especially today since it is visibility day and it feels like the government is erasing our existence entirely”.