‘We are not a diagnosis’: Pune Trans community voices strong opposition to Amendment Act

The Transgender community in Pune came down heavily against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026, on March 31. The community voiced its opposition to the Act at a press conference at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Samajik Nyay Bhavan and at a protest outside the District Collector’s office on the occasion of the International Transgender Visibility Day. Pune’s Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare Vishal Londhe was also a speaker at the press conference.
Activists Shameeba Patil, Disha Pinky Sheikh, Prem Jabade, Manasvi Golikar, and others criticised the changes the Act made to define transpersons. Unlike the 2019 Act which allowed for self-identification of gender, the new amendment recognises only people with specific cultural identities (kinner, hijra, aravani, jogta, eunuch) or persons born with specific congenital biological variations as transgender.
In a fiery speech Patil said, “The President has given her assent to the bill making it an act. Should we consider this day as Transgender Visibility day or a Black Day?” “Someone removing my clothes and checking if I am actually transgender or not is a violation of privacy,” added Patil, referring to a new medical board check that has been made compulsory for issuance of transgender identity cards.
Trinay, another speaker at the press conference, said, “I am a transman. Should I be forced to follow hijra or kinnar parampara? I don’t want to follow it. Do I not have rights then? There are so many important issues like the LPG crisis due to war, and this is what the government is focused on doing.”
Assistant Commissioner Londhe offered his support to the transgender community and said, “As a government officer, I am with you (transgender community). And I will try to take your points to the appropriate government authorities.”
Members of the National Council for Transgender Persons, a government-appointed statutory body, have previously said that they were not consulted before this bill was drafted.
Protest at District Collectorate
Slogans of “We are not a diagnosis” were raised as protestors gathered at the District Collector’s Office in Pune against the Act. The gathering included members of the transgender community as well as activists and supporters.
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Pritee, founder of the Rainbowroots Foundation, said “In the 2019 Act, under section 4 (2), medical check up of any kind was not mandatory to prove one’s identity, but in the 2026 Act it is a compulsory step. It is history being repeated. The government has always marginalised the transgender community and does not give it enough recognition especially when it comes to education and jobs.”
Amrita Dubey, a transgender woman stated, “Until now, I could self-declare my identity, but now I have to go to a doctor. It is a democracy, the government cannot decide if we are trans or not.”
Another protester stated, “The reason to come to a protest is to display our heartbreak and anger, especially today since it is visibility day and it feels like the government is erasing our existence entirely”.
Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting.
Professional Background
Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune.
Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics.
Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories:
1. Investigations & Governance
"Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents.
"44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families.
2. Education & Campus Life
Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University.
"Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial.
"Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers.
3. Human Rights & Social Issues
"Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India.
"'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying.
Signature Style
Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty.
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