Transformer not being shifted due to CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis visit, says PCMC

THE PIMPRI-CHINCHWAD Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday clarified that the transformer on the approach road to the newly-constructed Chikhli water treatment plant was not being removed ahead of the visit of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the inauguration function.

“The transformer is being removed to ensure smooth movement of traffic on the road. It has no link to the proposed inauguration function,” Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh told The Indian Express. On Tuesday, the civic chief had approved an expenditure of Rs 1.52 crore for shifting the transformer.

Joint City Engineer Shrikant Savane said,”The road on which the transformer had been set up by MSEDCL is an approach road to the Chikhli water treatment plant. It is part of the development plan road. The transformer is a hurdle for smooth movement of vehicles and therefore we are shifting it to another place.”

Shivane said the date for inauguration of the treatment plant has not been decided yet. The Chikhli treatment plant has been set up by the PCMC for treating water that will be lifted from Andra dam and Bhama Askhed dam.

Pimpri-Chinchwad will collectively receive nearly 267 MLD water from both these dams.