scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Transformer not being shifted due to CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis visit, says PCMC

"The transformer is being removed to ensure smooth movement of traffic on the road. It has no link to the proposed inauguration function," Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh told The Indian Express. On Tuesday, the civic chief had approved an expenditure of Rs 1.52 crore for shifting the transformer.

Joint City Engineer Shrikant Savane said,"The road on which the transformer had been set up by MSEDCL is an approach road to the Chikhli water treatment plant. It is part of the development plan road. (File)

THE PIMPRI-CHINCHWAD Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday clarified that the transformer on the approach road to the newly-constructed Chikhli water treatment plant was not being removed ahead of the visit of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the inauguration function.

“The transformer is being removed to ensure smooth movement of traffic on the road. It has no link to the proposed inauguration function,” Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh told The Indian Express. On Tuesday, the civic chief had approved an expenditure of Rs 1.52 crore for shifting the transformer.

Joint City Engineer Shrikant Savane said,”The road on which the transformer had been set up by MSEDCL is an approach road to the Chikhli water treatment plant. It is part of the development plan road. The transformer is a hurdle for smooth movement of vehicles and therefore we are shifting it to another place.”

Shivane said the date for inauguration of the treatment plant has not been decided yet. The Chikhli treatment plant has been set up by the PCMC for treating water that will be lifted from Andra dam and Bhama Askhed dam.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...Premium
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...
Why Sachin Pilot spoke out: Ashok Gehlot’s frequent barbs, silent Cong hi...Premium
Why Sachin Pilot spoke out: Ashok Gehlot’s frequent barbs, silent Cong hi...
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
More from Pune

Pimpri-Chinchwad will collectively receive nearly 267 MLD water from both these dams.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 01:33:32 am
Next Story

Elgaar Parishad: Inquiry officer files affidavit before Koregaon Bhima probe panel

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement