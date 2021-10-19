Transformer catches fire in Pune Camp area; no casualties

A power transformer housed in an enclosed space in the Pune Camp area caught fire in the early hours of Tuesday. The firefighters from the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) doused the fire shortly averting a major blaze that could have been caused by the oil used in the transformer. No casualties were reported.

Officials from the PCB fire brigade said that the power distribution transformer housed in a room next to Charbawadi police chowky caught fire around 3 am. By the time fire tender reached the spot, the fire had intensified.

Rohit Ranpise, chief fire officer with the PCB said, “One of the major risks in the case of transformer fires is the insulating oils catching fire at higher temperatures. We initially used carbon dioxide extinguishers. After cutting down the power supply, water cannons were used to control the fire. The fire was brought under control in half an hour.”

In September last year, three persons from a family, including a five-year-old girl, were killed following a fire and subsequent blast at a power transformer installed next to their house in Indrayani Nagar in Pimpri-Chinchwad.