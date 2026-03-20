From training to battlefield: How AI is redefining India’s military capabilities

From its introduction into military training classrooms including that of the National Defence Academy (NDA), to its role in wargaming, simulations and the on-ground integration in network-centric warfare, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping how India’s armed forces prepare for and fight future conflicts. What was once looked at as a futuristic capability is now embedded across training, planning, and operational domains, signalling a decisive shift towards data driven and continuously learning warfare systems.

“Artificial Intelligence is no longer a distant concept for the Indian Armed Forces; it is very much part of the training, operational preparedness and battlefield capabilities. From simulation driven exercises to decision support tools, AI has changed how we plan, train and fight in an increasingly complex threat environment. All recent conflicts and operations including Operation Sindoor have shown these complexities.” said a retired Lieutenant General who served as an Army Commander.

AI in military training

In 2022-23, the comprehensive overhaul of the curriculum of the NDA was undertaken to align with the evolving nature of warfare. The revised syllabus incorporated advanced studies in network-centric warfare, AI and Machine Learning (ML), and multi-domain operations spanning cyber, space, and information warfare. The changes had been implemented following recommendations by the Inter-Services Study Group.

This revamp introduced key modern warfare subjects such as Network Central Warfare which denotes effective use of information technology and computer networking tools to form networks of various force elements in play on the battlefield. Other key additions included AI with its applications in autonomous systems, predictive analytics, image recognition, tactical decision support, simulation and strategic planning. The revamp also included subjects related to warfare in the domains of Cyber, Space and information equip cadets to effectively navigate and counter emerging threats in modern conflict scenarios. Similar revamps have been done in syllabi of all military training academies of India.

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Through Pune headquartered Southern Command’s Regional Technology Node, collaborations have been in the field of AI along with nanotechnology, quantum computing, unmanned and robotic systems. Pune based defence institutions such as College of Military Engineering (CME) and Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) have executed. Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune has a Armed Forces Center for Computational Medicine which has a data hub for the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) to design and implement AI/ML based research projects in medicine and assist AFMS researchers in big data analysis.

Wargaming and simulations

Wargaming has emerged as a critical instrument for modern militaries, enabling commanders to simulate complex, multi-domain scenarios and refine decision-making in environments defined by speed, uncertainty and technological disruption. As highlighted during the Indian Army’s seminar at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi on February 20 earlier this year, wargaming is no longer a procedural exercise but a strategic capability that sharpens judgement, tests assumptions and builds adaptive leadership. It plays a vital role in operational planning, doctrinal evolution and leadership development by allowing forces to anticipate challenges and rehearse responses.

Artificial Intelligence now lies at the core of these advancements. “AI-driven simulations add realism, enable rapid data processing and support predictive analysis, providing commanders with actionable insights and decision superiority. Integrated with technologies such as machine learning, big data analytics and immersive environments.” said an Army officer.

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“The armed forces are aware that AI systems continuously learn from input data and that is why structured measures are in place to ensure these systems receive high quality and relevant data across all operational domains.” said a retired Rear Admiral of the Indian Navy.

In March 2025, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi inaugurated Computational Resource for Artificial Intelligence Testing and Learning (CRYSTAL), the Indian Navy’s first AI data centre and laboratory. The facility provides high-end in-house computing capability to develop advanced AI solutions and serves as a testing platform for industry.

AI in warfare

Artificial Intelligence has become central to strengthening India’s defence capabilities. “AI enables faster, data driven decision making in highly complex and contested domains. As warfare evolves into a multi-domain construct spanning land, air, sea, cyber, information and space, AI helps in achieving situational awareness by processing large volumes of real-time data from sensors, surveillance systems and intelligence networks. This enables predictive analysis, early threat detection and improved operational readiness.” said a senior scientist of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). While several key facilities of the DRDO are working on AI enabled projects, the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR), DRDO facility in Bangalore conducts dedicated R&D in the field.

“In areas such as network-centric warfare, cyber defence and information operations, AI provides a decisive edge by identifying patterns, countering threats and optimising resource deployment.” another scientist said.

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At the India AI Summit in February 2026, the Indian Army highlighted a range of AI-driven initiatives developed with domestic startups to enhance operational capability. These include a secure AI service platform for classified environments, systems for decision-making, an integrated data analytics platform, an AI-enabled learning management system for training, and a computer vision-based surveillance solution.