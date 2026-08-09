Second aircraft mishap at Baramati airfield since Ajit Pawar’s fatal crash

In the second such incident at Baramati airstrip since the plane accident in January in which then Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was killed, a training aircraft skidded off the runway while taxiing before take-off on Sunday.

The Baramati police station said the trainee pilot of an aviation training academy involved in the accident was unharmed.

“Initial information suggests that the aircraft skidded off the runway. The trainee pilot is unharmed in the incident. We have spoken to him,” said Sandeep Singh Gill, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural.

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“A trainee aircraft belonging to the Carver Aviation Academy skidded off while taxiing at the Baramati airfield at around 12.20 pm on Sunday. The aircraft was preparing for take-off and, prima facie, seems to have accelerated and gone out of control and missed the turn towards the runway. The weather was sunny and clear during the incident, and no injuries have been reported,” Shivaji Taware, Baramati Airport Director, told The Indian Express.