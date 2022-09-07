scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Trainee sailors complete mechanic course at INS Shivaji

Trainee sailors underwent rigorous training on diesel engines, gas turbines, steam propulsion equipment and other auxiliary machineries.

Passing out parade of the Direct Entry Engineering Mechanic trainees held at INS Shivaji. (Express Photo)

AS MANY AS 204 trainee sailors from Indian Navy, Coast Guard as well as two international trainees from Myanmar undergoing Direct Entry Engineering Mechanic course successfully completed professional ab initio training of 23 weeks at INS Shivaji. A Passing Out Parade was held on Monday to mark the completion of training.

INS Shivaji is a premier marine engineering training establishment at Lonavla in Pune district. Trainee sailors underwent rigorous training on diesel engines, gas turbines, steam propulsion equipment and other auxiliary machineries. The hands-on training on various condition monitoring equipment, simulators and machinery control tools has helped them with technical and professional skills, officials said. They also participated in various sports events and outbound treks to historical forts. The Passing Out Parade was reviewed by Commodore Arvind Rawal, Commanding Officer, INS Shivaji. Commodore Rawal complimented the trainees and exhorted them to uphold the three most important tenets of the service — Duty, Honour and Courage.

Trainee Jagan Verma stood first in the overall order of merit and was awarded the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (South) rolling trophy. Trainee Angaj was adjudged the best sportsman of the course and was awarded Commodore’s Rolling Trophy.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 04:33:14 am
Study: 11% of Class 3 kids lack basic maths skills, 37% have limited skills

PSG vs Juventus, UCL 2022

