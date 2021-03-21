Trained at ASI in Pune, Army steeplechaser sets national record while clinching gold

ARMY sportsman Naib Subedar Avinash Sable from Pune-based Army Sports Institute (ASI) has created a national record in 3000 meters steeplechase while clinching a gold at Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championship at Patiala. Sable broke his own previous record.

The 26-year-old steeplechase athlete who hails from Beed district in Maharashtra and is from the 5 Mahar Regiment of the Indian Army, has been trained at the ASI. Sable broke his earlier record of 8:21.37 two days go and completed the race in 8:20.20, creating a national record in the category.

In a tweet, the Southern Command Indian Army said, “Federation Cup Sr National Athletics Championship 2021.Nb Sub Avinash Sable of Army Sports Institute #Pune set new National Record in 3000m Steeplechase timing of 8:20.20.” The tweet added, “Subedar Neeraj Chopra created new meet record of 87.80m created National record in Indian Grand Prix last week.” Sub Chopra, India’s ace Javeline thrower is also from the ASI.

The Army soldier and steeplechaser has already qualified for Tokyo Olympics 2021 by beating the qualifying cut off for the Olympics. He was the first Indian male steeplechaser to reach World Athletics Championship finals in over 40 years, according to officials.

Sub Neeraj Chopra has also already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 87.86 m at the Athletics Central North East Meeting League in January last year.

