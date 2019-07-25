Train services to be affected on Mumbai-Pune route due to maintenance work

The Central Railway said it would block a section of the Pune-Mumbai track to carry out maintenance for two weeks.

The move comes after recent incidents of boulders falling on the tracks in the ghat sections, which had also caused the derailment of goods trains a few weeks ago.

A press statement by the Central Railway said that due to these incidents, the mobility of trains had been affected. “To improve mobility, the Mumbai Division has undertaken various infrastructure work in the (southeast ghat) section. It will affect traffic,” the release stated.

The move will cause the cancellation of five trains running between Pune and Mumbai, short termination of ten trains, and diversion of one train between July 26 and August 9.

As per information provided, trains number 11008/07 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express, 12126/25 Pune-Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express, 11139 CSMT-Gadag Express, and 51318/17 Pune-Panvel-Pune passenger will be cancelled from July 26 to August 9. Train number 11140 Gadag-CSMT will be cancelled from July 27 to August 10.

Changes to some train schedules

Train number 11030, Kolhapur-Mumbai Koyna Express, will be short-terminated at Pune.

Trains 11023/24 CSMT-Kolhapur-CSMT Sahyadri Express will be cancelled from July 25 to August 8 between Mumbai and Pune and will run from Pune

Train number 17614/13 Huzur Sahib Nanded-Panvel express will be cancelled between Panvel and Pune and it will run from Pune.

Train number 07617/18 Hazur Sahib Nanded-Panvel Holiday Special will be cancelled between Panvel and Pune from July 27 to August 4 and will run from Pune.

Train number 11025/26 Bhusaval-Pune-Bhusaval Express will be diverted via Daund-Manmad instead of Kalyan-Panvel-Karjat from July 26 to August 9.