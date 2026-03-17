Tragedy on Pune-Solapur Highway: 3 killed as tyre burst flings MUV into opposite lane

Three workers were killed in an accident on the Pune-Solapur Highway in Pune district on Tuesday morning after the multi-utility vehicle they were travelling in lost control due to a tyre burst, veered into the opposite lane, and collided head-on with a truck.

The accident took place near Dalaj village in Indapur taluka on the Pune-Solapur highway. Officers said that workers of a private company were travelling in the multi-utility vehicle around 9.30 am when the mishap occurred.

“Initial probe suggested that there were three passengers in the Cruiser vehicle, including the driver. They were workers of a private company and were moving towards the Solapur side. Investigation shows that the vehicle suffered a tyre burst after which the driver lost control. The vehicle veered off into the Pune-bound corridor of the highway and collided with a truck head-on. All three people in the cruiser sustained very critical injuries,” said Sudarshan Rathod, Deputy Superintendent of Police for Baramati Division of Pune Rural Police.