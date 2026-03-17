Tragedy on Pune-Solapur Highway: 3 killed as tyre burst flings MUV into opposite lane

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Three workers were killed in an accident on the Pune-Solapur Highway in Pune district on Tuesday morning after the multi-utility vehicle they were travelling in lost control due to a tyre burst, veered into the opposite lane, and collided head-on with a truck.
The accident took place near Dalaj village in Indapur taluka on the Pune-Solapur highway. Officers said that workers of a private company were travelling in the multi-utility vehicle around 9.30 am when the mishap occurred.
“Initial probe suggested that there were three passengers in the Cruiser vehicle, including the driver. They were workers of a private company and were moving towards the Solapur side. Investigation shows that the vehicle suffered a tyre burst after which the driver lost control. The vehicle veered off into the Pune-bound corridor of the highway and collided with a truck head-on. All three people in the cruiser sustained very critical injuries,” said Sudarshan Rathod, Deputy Superintendent of Police for Baramati Division of Pune Rural Police.
“After receiving information about the accident, the teams from Indapur police station rushed to the location. All three injured were taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The process to establish their identities is currently ongoing. The accident caused traffic snarls on the Pune-bound lane,” Rathod said.