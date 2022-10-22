Traffic snarls on rise: Work of DCP (traffic) under scanner; 300 more personel deployed

With the worsening traffic situation in the city, Pune City Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta has asked DCP Bhagyashree Navtake, Cyber Crime and Economic Offences Wing (EOW), to monitor work done by Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Rahul Shrirame.

In an order issued on Friday, Gupta said that Navtake, while carrying out her duties as the DCP (Cyber Crime and EOW), will also look after the work being done by the DCP (traffic). Shrirame will have to submit reports to Navtake about the traffic control branch’s operations from time to time.

Gupta also said that, meanwhile, 300 more police personnel have also been deployed to the traffic control branch.

The move came as several parts of Pune have been witnessing heavy traffic snarls for the last few days, said officials.

Issuing another order on Friday, Joint Commissioner of Police Sandip Karnik directed the police stations under his jurisdiction to attach their staff, including one officer and constabulary, to the traffic control branch “for increasing the image of police” in view of the frequent traffic snarls across the city.

According to the order, ‘A’ and ‘B’-rated police stations should provide an officer and eight staff from constabulary and ‘C’-rated police stations must provide one officer and five employees from constabulary to the local traffic divisions.

“These officers and employees should be young, enthusiastic, and healthy. The DCP traffic would take decisions regarding their daily duties. They should not be given any other police station related work,” Karnik stated.