Traffic resumes on Pune-Mumbai Expressway after gas tanker crisis

Following the gas leak, the Pune-Mumbai expressway corridor was fully closed to vehicular traffic. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Traffic on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, a critical lifeline between the two metros, resumed early on Thursday.

One of the longest-ever, traffic disruptions of over 32 hours was reported on the expressway after a tanker carrying highly flammable propylene gas overturned on the Mumbai-bound corridor at the Adoshi tunnel in Raigad district, Tuesday evening.

Vikrant Deshmukh, Superintendent of Highway Safety Patrol (HSP), Pune, confirmed that traffic on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway returned to normal around 2 am Thursday after the transfer of gas from the damaged tanker to empty tankers was completed safely in a high-risk operation.

“Following the completion of gas transfer, the traffic on both corridors on the expressway resumed. It took a few hours for the traffic situation to become normal as a large number of heavy vehicles were passing through the expressway,” Deshmukh said.