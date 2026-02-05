Traffic resumes on Pune-Mumbai Expressway after gas tanker crisis but heavy vehicle backlog remains

Traffic jam was reported after a tanker overturned in the Borghat toll area along the Mumbai lane, leading to the disruption of traffic along Mumbai-Pune and Pune-Mumbai routes. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Traffic on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, a critical lifeline between the two metros, resumed in the early hours of Thursday. A major, one of the longest-ever, traffic disruptions of over 32 hours was reported on the expressway after a tanker carrying highly flammable propylene gas overturned on the Mumbai-bound corridor at the Adoshi tunnel in Raigad district, Tuesday evening.

Vikrant Deshmukh, Superintendent of Highway Safety Patrol (HSP), Pune, confirmed that traffic on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway returned to normal around 2 am after the transfer of gas from the damaged tanker to empty tankers was completed safely in a high-risk operation.

“Following the completion of gas transfer, the traffic on both corridors on the expressway resumed. But there are a large number of heavy vehicles on the expressway, so it will take some more time for the traffic situation to be normal,” Deshmukh said.