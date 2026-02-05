Traffic resumes on Pune-Mumbai Expressway after gas tanker crisis but heavy vehicle backlog remains

Traffic disruptions lasting over 32 hours were reported on the expressway after a tanker carrying highly flammable propylene gas overturned on the Mumbai-bound corridor.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 10:58 AM IST
A tanker overturned on the Pune-Mumbai ExpresswayTraffic jam was reported after a tanker overturned in the Borghat toll area along the Mumbai lane, leading to the disruption of traffic along Mumbai-Pune and Pune-Mumbai routes. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Make us preferred source on Google

Traffic on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, a critical lifeline between the two metros, resumed in the early hours of Thursday. A major, one of the longest-ever, traffic disruptions of over 32 hours was reported on the expressway after a tanker carrying highly flammable propylene gas overturned on the Mumbai-bound corridor at the Adoshi tunnel in Raigad district, Tuesday evening.

Vikrant Deshmukh, Superintendent of Highway Safety Patrol (HSP), Pune, confirmed that traffic on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway returned to normal around 2 am after the transfer of gas from the damaged tanker to empty tankers was completed safely in a high-risk operation.

“Following the completion of gas transfer, the traffic on both corridors on the expressway resumed. But there are a large number of heavy vehicles on the expressway, so it will take some more time for the traffic situation to be normal,” Deshmukh said.

The incident occurred around 5 pm on Tuesday near the entrance to the Adoshi Tunnel on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, when a Bharat Petroleum tanker carrying propylene overturned while navigating a curve. Soon after the incident, a leak was detected in the tanker.

Propylene is a highly flammable industrial gas widely used in petrochemical manufacturing, making leaks extremely hazardous and potentially explosive. Following the gas leak, the Pune-Mumbai expressway corridor was fully closed to vehicular traffic.

Also Read | Tanker crash, 12-hour jams and no escape: Why the Mumbai–Pune Expressway keeps failing commuters

BPCL-NDRF operation to control gas leak

Teams from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) launched an operation to control the gas leak, and traffic on both expressway corridors was halted for safety. Traffic from some earlier points was also diverted to the old Pune-Mumbai highway. It led to long queues of up to 20 kilometres on the expressway.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Wednesday, vehicle flow on the Mumbai to Pune corridor began. Then, after the leak was partially controlled, the authorities decided to transfer the gas from the damaged tanker to two or three empty tankers. This operation started around 6 pm Wednesday and went on till 2 am Thursday.

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pak cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC; 'weak argument': BCCI
Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas tears up recalling daughter Malti Marie's birth, shares 'she was purple, had 6 blood transfusions'
He immediately called the woman, asking if the package was to be received by someone
'That's creative thinking': Woman books Rapido to throw trash, netizens react
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Live Blog
Advertisement