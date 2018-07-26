Traffic on Pune-Mumbai Express held up due to Maratha agitation

- Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2018 Live Update: When and where to check results
The traffic on both corridors of the Pune Mumbai Expressway was closed as local groups demanding Maratha reservation held agitations in Maval on Thursday morning. The duty officer at Expressway Control room said that the protestors blocked both the corridors as they raised slogans demanding reservations for the Maratha community.
“The Expressway had to be closed for Traffic around 10.30 am. The vehicles which were yet to reach diversion points, were diverted to old Highway while some others returned to Mumbai or Pune respectively. Though the agitation was over around 12.30 pm, it would take at least two more hours for the Traffic flow to become normal, for clearing the already held up vehicles.”
The protest was held in heavy police deployment and no untoward incident was reported.
