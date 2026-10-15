Traffic on NH-48 restored after protest at Kognoli toll plaza withdrawn

The highway police have now appealed to motorists to exercise caution as traffic returns to normal, follow traffic regulations and cooperate with the police.

Traffic on the Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway 48 (NH-48) was restored on Wednesday evening after protesters withdrew their agitation at the Kognoli toll plaza in Karnataka, hours after the disruption prompted the Maharashtra Highway Police to divert vehicles onto alternative routes through Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

In an update issued on Wednesday around 6.30 pm, the Maharashtra Highway Police said the road had been cleared and traffic on NH-48 had resumed as usual. Vehicles that had been diverted due to the protest were also being allowed to return to the highway, and commuters no longer needed to use the alternative routes.

The disruption was caused by an ongoing protest at the Kognoli toll plaza in Karnataka over demands concerning sugarcane prices, an increase in ethanol prices and other related issues.