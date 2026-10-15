Traffic on NH-48 restored after protest at Kognoli toll plaza withdrawn

The disruption was caused by an ongoing protest at the Kognoli toll plaza in Karnataka over demands concerning sugarcane prices, an increase in ethanol prices and other related issues.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneOct 15, 2026 12:41 AM IST
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Traffic on the Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway 48 (NH-48) was restored on Wednesday evening after protesters withdrew their agitation at the Kognoli toll plaza in Karnataka, hours after the disruption prompted the Maharashtra Highway Police to divert vehicles onto alternative routes through Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

In an update issued on Wednesday around 6.30 pm, the Maharashtra Highway Police said the road had been cleared and traffic on NH-48 had resumed as usual. Vehicles that had been diverted due to the protest were also being allowed to return to the highway, and commuters no longer needed to use the alternative routes.

The disruption was caused by an ongoing protest at the Kognoli toll plaza in Karnataka over demands concerning sugarcane prices, an increase in ethanol prices and other related issues.

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Earlier on Wednesday, the Maharashtra Highway Police had advised motorists travelling from Mumbai towards Bengaluru via NH-48 to avoid the highway as far as possible until further instructions. The advisory followed continued disruption since Tuesday evening, with vehicles heading towards Belagavi and Bengaluru being diverted through the adjoining districts.

Two alternative routes had been suggested for passenger and goods vehicles. Both passed through parts of Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts before connecting to Belagavi in Karnataka.

The highway is a key interstate corridor connecting Mumbai and Pune with Bengaluru and several industrial centres in southern India. It carries substantial passenger and freight traffic, and the disruption had inconvenienced motorists, bus passengers and transport operators travelling towards Karnataka.

The highway police have now appealed to motorists to exercise caution as traffic returns to normal, follow traffic regulations and cooperate with the police. Commuters facing difficulties on the route have been asked to contact the highway police for assistance.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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