15 hours and counting: Traffic on Mumbai-Pune Expressway comes to a halt after hazardous gas leak; avoid Khandala Ghat entirely

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Traffic jams as long as 12 kilometres were formed on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, after a tanker carrying highly flammable propylene gas overturned at Adoshi tunnel in Raigad district on Tuesday evening leading to a significant gas leak.
The incident has forced authorities to divert traffic on both highways — Expressway and Old Highway — between the two metro cities as the efforts to control the leak were still on, even more than 15 hours after the accident.
The State Highway Police, in an advisory issued on Wednesday morning, have advised commuters to avoid the Lonavala-Khandala ghat section entirely.
The accident took place around 7 pm near the Adoshi tunnel on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, and sometime later, a gas leak was detected from a damaged part of the tanker.
A team from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) was also deployed to assist in controlling the situation and managing the hazardous material, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
“Due to a major gas tanker accident and ongoing leak near Adoshi Tunnel, traffic on both the Expressway and Old Highway (NH-48) between Pune and Mumbai is severely disrupted. Authorities have implemented safety halts,” the highway police stated.
The Pune-Mumbai Expressway saw a jam as long as 12 kilometres long after a tanker carrying highly flammable propylene gas overturned at Adoshi tunnel in Raigad district on Tuesday evening leading to a significant gas leak. The State Highway Police, in an advisory issued on… pic.twitter.com/Fa9wQ74X4S
— The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) February 4, 2026
The advisory added, “Recommended alternative routes are: 1. Tamhini Ghat Route: South Mumbai / Navi Mumbai – Pune → Paud → Tamhini Ghat → Mangaon → Indapur → Mumbai. 2. Malshej Ghat Route: Thane / Kalyan / Suburbs – Pune → Chakan → Narayangaon → Malshej Ghat → Murbad → Kalyan → Mumbai. 3. Bhimashankar / Manchar: North Mumbai / Palghar – Pune → Manchar → Junnar → Malshej stretch.”
The advisory has also urged motorists to ensure their vehicles have a full tank of fuel and carry sufficient water and food while using the alternative routes via Tamhini or Malshej, as it would add 3–5 hours to their journey.
All heavy vehicles have also been requested to park at the nearest available lay-bys or food malls until the gas leak is neutralised.
“Use Railways: If your travel is not by a private vehicle, the Intercity Express, Deccan Queen, or Sinhagad Express are the only unaffected modes of transport between the two cities today,” the advisory read.
The world's top 10 most valuable unicorns in 2025-26 have a combined valuation of $5.2 trillion, with the US, China, and India dominating the market. OpenAI tops the list, followed by prominent US unicorns such as SpaceX and Stripe. India has positioned itself as a significant player with 66 unicorns and a combined valuation of $24 billion, driven by companies like Oyo Rooms and Dream11.