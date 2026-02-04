15 hours and counting: Traffic on Mumbai-Pune Expressway comes to a halt after hazardous gas leak; avoid Khandala Ghat entirely

Traffic jams as long as 12 kilometres were formed on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, after a tanker carrying highly flammable propylene gas overturned at Adoshi tunnel in Raigad district on Tuesday evening leading to a significant gas leak.

The incident has forced authorities to divert traffic on both highways — Expressway and Old Highway — between the two metro cities as the efforts to control the leak were still on, even more than 15 hours after the accident.

The State Highway Police, in an advisory issued on Wednesday morning, have advised commuters to avoid the Lonavala-Khandala ghat section entirely.

The accident took place around 7 pm near the Adoshi tunnel on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, and sometime later, a gas leak was detected from a damaged part of the tanker.