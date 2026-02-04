15 hours and counting: Traffic on Mumbai-Pune Expressway comes to a halt after hazardous gas leak; avoid Khandala Ghat entirely

The traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway was hit after a tanker carrying highly flammable propylene gas overturned at the Adoshi tunnel in Raigad district on Tuesday evening. Efforts to control the leak still on.

By: Express News Service
3 min readPuneUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 11:12 AM IST
Pune-Mumbai Expressway accidentA tanker carrying highly flammable propylene gas lying overturned at Adoshi tunnel in Raigad district on Tuesday evening leading to a significant gas leak.
Make us preferred source on Google

Traffic jams as long as 12 kilometres were formed on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, after a tanker carrying highly flammable propylene gas overturned at Adoshi tunnel in Raigad district on Tuesday evening leading to a significant gas leak.

The incident has forced authorities to divert traffic on both highways — Expressway and Old Highway — between the two metro cities as the efforts to control the leak were still on, even more than 15 hours after the accident.

The State Highway Police, in an advisory issued on Wednesday morning, have advised commuters to avoid the Lonavala-Khandala ghat section entirely.

The accident took place around 7 pm near the Adoshi tunnel on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, and sometime later, a gas leak was detected from a damaged part of the tanker.

A team from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) was also deployed to assist in controlling the situation and managing the hazardous material, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

“Due to a major gas tanker accident and ongoing leak near Adoshi Tunnel, traffic on both the Expressway and Old Highway (NH-48) between Pune and Mumbai is severely disrupted. Authorities have implemented safety halts,” the highway police stated.

The advisory added, “Recommended alternative routes are: 1. Tamhini Ghat Route: South Mumbai / Navi Mumbai – Pune → Paud → Tamhini Ghat → Mangaon → Indapur → Mumbai. 2. Malshej Ghat Route: Thane / Kalyan / Suburbs –  Pune → Chakan → Narayangaon → Malshej Ghat → Murbad → Kalyan → Mumbai. 3. Bhimashankar / Manchar: North Mumbai / Palghar – Pune → Manchar → Junnar → Malshej stretch.”

The advisory has also urged motorists to ensure their vehicles have a full tank of fuel and carry sufficient water and food while using the alternative routes via Tamhini or Malshej, as it would add 3–5 hours to their journey.

Story continues below this ad

All heavy vehicles have also been requested to park at the nearest available lay-bys or food malls until the gas leak is neutralised.

“Use Railways: If your travel is not by a private vehicle, the Intercity Express, Deccan Queen, or Sinhagad Express are the only unaffected modes of transport between the two cities today,” the advisory read.

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
online gaming
3 minor sisters die by suicide in Ghaziabad over parents' objection to excessive online gaming: Police
Rajesh Khanna with Anju Mahendru
Rajesh Khanna led his wedding baraat past ex-girlfriend Anju Mahendru's house; made her end engagement with cricketer Garry Sobers
The photos show the envoy dining at the outlet of Pizza 4P’s, a brand founded in Vietnam
Japanese Ambassador says this Bengaluru outlet serves 'India’s best pizza’, shares photos
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Live Blog
Advertisement