Traffic jam on e-way after tanker carrying chemicals overturns

A TANKER carrying some chemicals overturned near Amrutanjan Bridge on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Saturday, resulting in a huge traffic jam in the morning hours.

According to the highway safety patrol, a tanker transporting chemicals towards Mumbai from Pune side overturned as its driver lost control around 5.30 am. The chemical inside the tanker spilled on the road. Due to it, the traffic from Pune to Mumbai was stopped and diverted on the old Mumbai – Pune highway from Lonavala.

Police, IRB staffers and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot to clear the thick white chemical spread over the road. Heavy duty crane was also pressed into service. It took till 1 pm to clear the chemical.

Meanwhile, traffic was disrupted on the Pune to Mumbai lanes on the expressway for few hours. Long vehicle queues were seen till afternoon.