Traffic diversions in place on Shivaji Road in Pune

The Pune police traffic department has announced some traffic diversions on a section of Shivaji Road in view of the expected crowds near Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir as devotees visit the temple for Maghi Shri Ganesh Jayanti on Wednesday.

The traffic diversions came into effect early Wednesday morning and will remain until the traffic eases.

The police have banned entry to heavy vehicles, except PMPML buses, on Shivaji Road from its starting point of S G Barve Chowk.

PMPML buses, which will be allowed to enter from S G Barve Road, will have to take a detour by shifting to the lane in front of Mangala Theatre and then take a right turn from Khude Chowk and move towards Swargate by taking Jangli Maharaj Road.

Some diversions have also been announced for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Diversions will also come into effect as per need on Bajirao Road, Ganesh Road and Laxmi Road later in the day, police said.