Traffic diversions on Pune-Ahmednagar highway for Koregaon Bhima battle anniversary, check which routes to avoid

The Pune city traffic police Tuesday announced traffic diversions to be enforced for the various activities and gatherings at Koregaon Bhima Jaystambh near Pune to mark the 205th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima on January 1.

The Jaystambh, built by the British government in 1821 in memory of its soldiers who fought against the Peshwas at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818, is situated at the Perne village on the Pune–Ahmednagar highway. Preparations for the event, which attracts a large number of people every year, are in full swing by the Pune district administration and police machinery.

On Tuesday, Pune district collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh chaired a meeting of administration and police officials in which the review facilities provided on the premises of Jaystambh were taken.

The traffic police said the diversions will be enforced from 5 pm on December 31 and remain in force till January 1 midnight. These diversions will be applicable for all vehicles except those going to Perne carrying people for attending the events and activities.

Traffic going from Pune to Ahmednagar will be diverted right from Kharadi and will take the route of Mundhwa Chowk, Magarpatta Chowk, Kedgaon Chaufula, Nhavara, and Shirur towards Ahmednagar. Traffic from Solapur Road to Alandi anc Chakan will be diverted via Hadapsar, Magarpatta Chowk, Kharadi Bypass and Vishrantwadi.

Heavy vehicles coming from Mumbai to Ahmednagar will be diverted via Vadgaon Maval, Chakan, Khed, Manchar, Narayangaon and Alephata. Light vehicles coming from Mumbai to Ahmednagar will be diverted via Vadgaon Maval, Chakan, Khed, Pabal and Shirur.

Vehicles coming from Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara and going to Ahmednagar via Katraj and Mantarwadi Phata will be diverted from Hadapsar to Solapur highway and will take the route of Kedgaon Chaufula, Nhavara and Shirur.

The police said traffic arrangements have been made for the vehicles of the people visiting Jaystambh on January 1.

The district administration said 1,500 mobile toilets have been installed in the area. Around 20 medical response teams, 41 ambulances, additional bike ambulances, and several garbage collection vehicles will be deployed around Jaystambh which will host the gatherings and activities to mark the Koregaon Bhima battle anniversary.