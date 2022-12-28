scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Traffic diversions on Pune-Ahmednagar highway for Koregaon Bhima battle anniversary, check which routes to avoid

Pune city traffic police Tuesday said the diversions will be enforced from 5 pm on December 31 and remain in force till January 1 midnight.

The traffic police said the diversions will be enforced from 5 pm on December 31 and remain in force till January 1 midnight. (Representative/Express Archive Photo)

The Pune city traffic police Tuesday announced traffic diversions to be enforced for the various activities and gatherings at Koregaon Bhima Jaystambh near Pune to mark the 205th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima on January 1.

The Jaystambh, built by the British government in 1821 in memory of its soldiers who fought against the Peshwas at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818, is situated at the Perne village on the Pune–Ahmednagar highway. Preparations for the event, which attracts a large number of people every year, are in full swing by the Pune district administration and police machinery.

On Tuesday, Pune district collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh chaired a meeting of administration and police officials in which the review facilities provided on the premises of Jaystambh were taken.

Also Read |Pune: Metro services from Vanaz to Garware College station to remain partially suspended on Dec 27, 28

The traffic police said the diversions will be enforced from 5 pm on December 31 and remain in force till January 1 midnight. These diversions will be applicable for all vehicles except those going to Perne carrying people for attending the events and activities.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20: Opportunities & concerns
China, West, G20: Opportunities & concerns
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...

Traffic going from Pune to Ahmednagar will be diverted right from Kharadi and will take the route of Mundhwa Chowk, Magarpatta Chowk, Kedgaon Chaufula, Nhavara, and Shirur towards Ahmednagar. Traffic from Solapur Road to Alandi anc Chakan will be diverted via Hadapsar, Magarpatta Chowk, Kharadi Bypass and Vishrantwadi.

Heavy vehicles coming from Mumbai to Ahmednagar will be diverted via Vadgaon Maval, Chakan, Khed, Manchar, Narayangaon and Alephata. Light vehicles coming from Mumbai to Ahmednagar will be diverted via Vadgaon Maval, Chakan, Khed, Pabal and Shirur.

Read |Officer who probed case deposes before Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission

Vehicles coming from Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara and going to Ahmednagar via Katraj and Mantarwadi Phata will be diverted from Hadapsar to Solapur highway and will take the route of Kedgaon Chaufula, Nhavara and Shirur.

Advertisement

The police said traffic arrangements have been made for the vehicles of the people visiting Jaystambh on January 1.

More from Pune

The district administration said 1,500 mobile toilets have been installed in the area. Around 20 medical response teams, 41 ambulances, additional bike ambulances, and several garbage collection vehicles will be deployed around Jaystambh which will host the gatherings and activities to mark the Koregaon Bhima battle anniversary.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 10:28 IST
Next Story

Three Indian Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona, say officials

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close