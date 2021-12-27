Pune: Traffic diversions issued for Jan 1 event to commemorate Koregaon Bhima battle

In view of the programme to mark the anniversary of the battle of Koregaon Bhima at ‘Jaystambh’ in Perne village, Pune city police have imposed restrictions on flow of traffic on the Pune – Ahmednagar highway between 5 pm on December 31 and 12 pm on January 1.

A press release issued by the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Rahul Shrirame on Monday stated that vehicles going to Ahmednagar from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad would be diverted on alternate routes.

The vehicles going towards Ahmednagar from Pune would be diverted from Kharadi bypass. These vehicles can move via Hadapsar, Kedgaon Chaufula on the Pune-Solapur road to Nhavara and Shirur on the Ahmednagar road, the release stated.

Heavy vehicles going to Chakan via Pune-Solapur Road should go via Kharadi bypass to Alandi, it added.

Heavy vehicles going to Ahmednagar from Mumbai would be diverted at Wadgaon Maval and from there to Ahmednagar road via Manchar, Narayangaon and Ale Phata.

Light vehicles, including four-wheelers, going to Ahmednagar from Mumbai would be diverted at Wadgaon Maval and from there to Ahmednagar road via Chakan, Khed, Pabal and Shirur, according to the press release.

Police said special vehicle parking arrangements have been made for visitors coming to Jaystambh on January 1, adding bus service has been arranged for Jaystambh from the parking lots.

The Battle of Koregaon Bhima saw the British Army, comprising 500 Mahar community soldiers, defeat a 25,000-strong force of Peshwas (comprising upper-caste Brahmins) in the early 19th century. Lakhs of people, mainly from the Ambedkarite Mahar community, turn up on January 1 to pay homage at Jaystambh to commemorate what they call a “war for freedom” against alleged casteism of the Peshwas.