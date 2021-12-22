Traffic diversions as trial run for double-storey flyover construction on Ganeshkhind Road

Before these changes are implemented, a trial run will be conducted from Thursday and these traffic changes will remain in force until the further notice.

Traffic flow will be diverted around Pune University Square and connecting roads to Pashan, Baner and Ganeshkhind Road from December 23 due to the planned infrastructure construction in the area.

After the twin flyovers on Ganeshkhind Road — one at the Pune University junction and the other in front of E-Square theatre — were demolished, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) earlier this year approved a Rs 426-crore integrated infrastructure plan to construct a double-storey flyover along with three-grade separators and an underpass to resolve traffic issues in the area.

Officials from the Pune City Police’s Traffic Control Branch said when the work for the integrated project starts, changes will have to be made in the existing traffic flow. Before these changes are implemented, a trial run will be conducted from Thursday and these traffic changes will remain in force until the further notice.

According to the order issued by DCP Traffic Rahul Shrirame, following are the traffic diversions to be in force from December 23 until further notice:

*A circular one-way will be created from University Square, Pashan Road, Pune Rural SP Office, Abhimanshree Pashan Chowk, Abhimanshree Baner Chowk, Baner Road, Sakal Nagar and again back to University Square. No-halting and no-parking rule will be enforced on the circular one-way. Vehicles from Shivajinagar to Pashan and Baner will take the same route as vehicles from Pashan and Baner to Shivajinagar.

*Approach road to Bhosle Nagar from Ganeshkhind Road — next to Cosmos Bank — has been made one-way. Vehicles from Bhosle Nagar to Ganeshkhind Road will take Range Hills Road.

*No-halting and no-parking rule will be enforced on Abhimanshree Baner Chowk to Saykar Chowk.

* Heavy vehicles will be prohibited on the route from Abhimanshree Baner Chowk to Saykar Chowk between 7 am and 11 pm.

* No-halting and no-parking rule will be enforced on both sides of the road from Rajiv Gandhi Bridge Aundh to University Chowk.

The earlier flyovers were demolished by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) after it jointly decided with the PMC to construct a two-storey flyover with the top level for an elevated metro rail corridor to connect Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar and the first level for vehicular traffic. The Pune University junction — which sees traffic flowing from Pashan, Baner, Aundh and the combined traffic of Ganeshkhind Road and Senapati Bapat Road — is one of the busiest junctions in the city.