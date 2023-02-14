scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Traffic diversion for Pune Metro work leaves SPPU students, staff fuming

The diversions were announced after meetings between officials from Pune Traffic Police, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Pune Metro.

The students and employees claim they have to take long detour to reach the campus now. (Express Photo)
Traffic diversion effected by Pune Traffic Police last week to facilitate the latest stage of construction of Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro seems to be causing major inconvenience to students and staff at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). Motorists wanting to enter the university campus, especially those coming from Shivajinagar end of University Road, complain of having to take a long detour from the university circle before entering the campus through Millennium Gate located on Aundh Road.

Students and staff members the The Indian Express spoke to expressed surprise that such an “illogical” and “troublesome” diversion could be implemented.

“Staffers are reporting late to office as they have to take this detour which is eating up 15-20 minutes of their time,” said a staff member from the Humanities department. “The departments are located deep inside the campus. I would have covered the distance by walking after parking my vehicle but there is no option for the same near the circle,” said Diksha Rathod, a student. Vijay Dhumal, an autorickshaw driver, said, “I had a huge fight with the passenger I just dropped off. She accused me of deliberately taking the detour. She had to pay Rs 35-40 extra.”

Prafulla Pawar, Registrar, SPPU, said the administration is “liasioning” with the traffic police to find a solution. “We are in touch with them and have requested them to provide a small access lane so that our staff could enter the campus from the circle,” said Pawar.

The Pune Traffic Police, though, says the plan will remain in place without any change. “For those entering the university from Ganeshkhind Road, we have put in place a diversion and given them access through Millennium gate. They have to go to Pashan Road and take a right from the Sinhagad Gate of Pune Rural Police to head towards Millennium Gate on Aundh Road. The connecting road on the Pune Rural Police premise is narrow and is being broadened,” said Vijay Kumar Magar, DCP (Traffic), Pune Police.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 05:55 IST
