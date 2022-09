Traffic curbs and diversions to make way for immersion processions

Pune City Police’s traffic control branch has chalked out an elaborate plan for road closures and traffic diversions for the hundreds of Ganpati immersion processions on Friday. The plan also includes earmarking a ring road which will remain open for traffic during this period.

These traffic restrictions will be in place for all vehicles except those involved in emergency services. From 7 am Friday, these roads will remain closed for traffic till the procession gets over: Shivaji Road, Laxmi Road, Bagade Road, Bajirao Road, Kumthekar Road, Ganesh Road, Kelkar Road, Guru Nanak Road, Tilak Road, Shastri Road and Jangali Maharaj Road (Balgandharva Chowk to Khandoji Baba Chowk) will be closed for traffic. From 12 noon Friday: Karve Road from Nal Stop to Khandoji Baba Chowk, Fergusson College Road, BHandarkar Road, Pune Satara Road, Solapur Road and Prabhat Road.

Arterial roads and their diversion points: Jangali Maharaj Road – Balgandharva Chowk, Shivaji Road – SG Barve Chowk, Mudaliar Road – Apollo Talkies, Nehru Road – Sant Kabir Chowky, Solapur Road – Seven Loves Chowk, Satara Road – Volga Chowk, Bajirao Road – Puram Chowk, Shastri Road – Senadatt Chowky, Karve Road – Nal Stop. A ring road will be earmarked by connecting patches of Karve Road, Senapati Bapat Road, Ganeshkhind Road, Ambedkar Road, Nehru Road, Shivneri Road, Satara Road, Sinhagad Road and Shastri Road.

Dedicated parking spots have been earmarked for two-wheelers and four-wheelers.