Traffic crawls on Pune-Mumbai expressway before long weekend

TRAFFIC SNARLS were reported on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, especially in the Ghat sections, during the day on Thursday mainly due to increased traffic volume owing to a long weekend. Officials expect a higher volume of traffic till Sunday.

Officials from Pune-Mumbai Expressway control room said traffic snarls were mainly reported in Borghat section on the expressway throughout the day. At peak hours, long queues of slow moving vehicles formed in the Ghat section.

In addition to the long weekend starting Friday, because of Good Friday, many people had a holiday on Thursday as well, owing to Ambedkar Jayanti, and Mahavir Jayanti.

Superintendent of Police with the Pune Division of State Highway Patrol, Sanjay Jadhav, said, “We have observed that long weekends always see a spike in traffic volume. This time, two days in addition to the weekend have prompted a higher volume of traffic with more people travelling. Summers also usually see a higher number of people travelling.

All these factors combined, Thursday saw higher traffic than usual and commuters can expect a similar situation over Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Pre-empting the situation, we had deployed additional strength on ground. At some places, we stopped the traffic at one point to clear the existing snarls. We are closely monitoring the traffic flow.”

Higher than usual traffic was also reported on the old Pune-Mumbai highway, officials said. The stretch of the National Highway 48 between Pune and Mumbai is referred to as the old Pune-Mumbai highway.